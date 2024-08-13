Mukka Proteins standalone net profit declines 69.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.31% to Rs 142.63 croreNet profit of Mukka Proteins declined 69.86% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.31% to Rs 142.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 231.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales142.63231.22 -38 OPM %5.635.05 -PBDT3.669.04 -60 PBT2.137.70 -72 NP1.324.38 -70
