Mukka Proteins standalone net profit declines 69.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mukka Proteins declined 69.86% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.31% to Rs 142.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 231.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.142.63231.225.635.053.669.042.137.701.324.38