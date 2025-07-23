Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 157.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.62% to Rs 943.98 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 157.72% to Rs 49.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 943.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1159.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales943.981159.97 -19 OPM %9.183.92 -PBDT87.7346.86 87 PBT67.1529.49 128 NP49.7419.30 158
