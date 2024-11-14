Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 1130.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.26% to Rs 36.67 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services rose 1130.00% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 82.26% to Rs 36.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales36.6720.12 82 OPM %21.9817.10 -PBDT27.782.87 868 PBT27.002.49 984 NP22.141.80 1130
