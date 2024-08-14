T & I Global standalone net profit declines 83.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 75.66% to Rs 15.76 croreNet profit of T & I Global declined 83.28% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 75.66% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7664.75 -76 OPM %5.716.07 -PBDT1.034.76 -78 PBT0.754.55 -84 NP0.573.41 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content