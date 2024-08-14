Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 22.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 80.67% to Rs 10.49 croreNet profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 22.89% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 80.67% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.4954.26 -81 OPM %21.938.44 -PBDT3.617.82 -54 PBT3.577.81 -54 NP6.308.17 -23
