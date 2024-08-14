Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 22.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 80.67% to Rs 10.49 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 22.89% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 80.67% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.4954.2621.938.443.617.823.577.816.308.17