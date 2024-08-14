Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 39.87 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 9.09% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.8735.7711.5410.206.005.015.524.613.963.63