Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 39.87 croreNet profit of Nitin Castings rose 9.09% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.8735.77 11 OPM %11.5410.20 -PBDT6.005.01 20 PBT5.524.61 20 NP3.963.63 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content