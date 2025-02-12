Business Standard

T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 70.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 236.76 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 70.02% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 236.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 262.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales236.76262.69 -10 OPM %4.5815.65 -PBDT21.4049.87 -57 PBT11.9939.30 -69 NP8.7329.12 -70

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

