TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.69% in the September 2024 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 49.12 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 32.69% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.1247.98 2 OPM %34.5925.86 -PBDT21.1316.40 29 PBT19.8714.86 34 NP14.5310.95 33

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

