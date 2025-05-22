Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 572.15% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 572.15% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.310.79 572 OPM %10.36-15.19 -PBDT0.81-0.36 LP PBT0.72-0.43 LP NP0.55-0.44 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

