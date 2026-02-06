Reserve Bank released the results of 34th round of its quarterly Bank Lending Survey (BLS), which captures qualitative assessment and expectations of major scheduled commercial banks on credit parameters (viz., loan demand as well as terms and conditions of loans) for major economic sectors2. The latest round of the survey, which was conducted during Q3:2025-26, collected senior loan officers assessment of credit parameters for Q3:2025-26 and their expectations for Q4:2025-26 and Q1, Q2 of 2026-27. Bankers assessed higher loan demand from most of the sectors of the economy during Q3:2025-26 as compared to the previous quarter. Majority of the responding bankers indicated easier loan terms and conditions. Bankers outlook on overall loan demand improved for Q4:2025-26, mainly driven by manufacturing, infrastructure, services, and retail/personal loans sectors. Overall, easy terms and conditions for loans are expected to prevail during the quarter. Responding bankers continue to expect increased loan demand and easier loan terms and conditions from all major sectors till Q2:2026-27.

