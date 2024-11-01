Business Standard
TaMo, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus

TaMo, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus

Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Tata Motors said that it had registered total sales of 82,682 units in October 2024, which is lower by 0.33% as compared with 82,954 units sold in October 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India has reported 3.6% rise in total sales to 206,434 units in October 2024 from 199,217 units in October 2023.

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 489,015 units in October 2024 with a growth of 13% as against 434,714 units in the month of October 2023.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced the appointment of Praveena Rai as the MD & CEO of the company for a period of 5 years, with effect from her joining the office.

 

Narayana Hrudayalaya's consolidated total operating revenue was Rs 1400 crore for Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 1305.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a growth of +7.3 % YoY and +4.4% QoQ. PAT stood at Rs 198.8 crore, reflecting a margin of 14.2% as compared to Rs 226.7 crore in Q2 FY24, translating into a change of -12.3% YoY and -1.3% QoQ.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Investment Corporation's net profit was almost flat Rs 123.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 124.44 crore in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 15.03% YoY to Rs 142.48 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

