AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 351.69 crore

Net profit of AGS Transact Technologies reported to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 60.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 351.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 376.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales351.69376.54 -7 OPM %25.101.97 -PBDT68.27-17.20 LP PBT20.72-71.19 LP NP15.17-60.90 LP

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

