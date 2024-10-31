Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 3.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 3.03%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 3.03% at 40407.55 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped 4.53%, Persistent Systems Ltd shed 4.37% and Mphasis Ltd fell 4.24%. The Nifty IT index has increased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 27.47% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.82% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.56% to close at 24205.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.69% to close at 79389.06 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Mumbai retains Rohit; RCB retains Kohli for Rs 21 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retentions

IPL 2025 retention: RCB's full list of retained players and players' salary

Narendra Modi, Modi

LIVE: As we move fast towards goal of developed India, you are our protectors, says PM to soldiers

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Odisha govt downgrades Naveen Patnaik's security from Z to Y category

Loan, Money, Economy

Loan growth moderates in September amid RBI clampdown, shows data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon