Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanishq forges strategic collaboration with De Beers Group

Tanishq forges strategic collaboration with De Beers Group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
To unlock growth opportunity in India's natural diamond jewellery market
De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, and Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the Tata group, today announced a long-term strategic collaboration to connect more Indian consumers with the rarity and preciousness of natural diamonds and amplify the growing opportunity in the Indian market.
With a vibrant economy, a growing middle class and discerning consumers who seek jewellery with enduring value, demand for natural diamond jewellery from Indian consumers has surged recently and now represents 11 per cent of global demand. This has seen India replace China as the second largest market in the world for natural diamond jewellery. With diamond acquisition rates in India well below those in mature markets such as the US, this provides a significant opportunity to catalyse further growth for natural diamond jewellery in India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
To help unlock the growth opportunity, Tanishq and De Beers have agreed to come together on a long-term collaboration to enhance consumer education, interest and confidence, and to promote natural diamonds across India. Through this collaboration, the two parties will capitalise on Tanishq's deep understanding of the Indian market built up over three decades, combined with De Beers' expertise in the diamond category, to deepen consumer desire for and confidence in natural diamonds, underscoring their inherent value, rarity and timelessness.
The collaboration will focus on building extensive consumer outreach, deepening capabilities of Tanishq's retail staff to communicate about natural diamonds, educating consumers about authenticity, and shaping customer experiences as they explore their desire for natural diamonds and studded jewellery. This will also be supported by a compelling 360-degree marketing campaign to build awareness and target expanding the customer base in the country, including first time buyers.
The new collaboration builds on the existing relationship between Tanishq and De Beers, with Tanishq already using De Beers' proprietary diamond verification technology to support the assurance of the authenticity of its products. The two parties are also in talks regarding opportunities to collaborate on traceability, how Tanishq's diamond supply needs can best be met and further opportunities to use De Beers' proprietary technologies to support pipeline integrity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty hits new record high at 25,115, Sensex up 280pts; IT surges 2.3%

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata case LIVE news: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

V D Satheesan, Pinarayi Vijayan

Hema Committee report: Opposition slams govt's inaction, asks 5 questions

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra in Rs 10.87 crore tax dispute with I-T department

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE: Will be careful with words, says Kangana Ranaut after row over remarks on farmers' protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon