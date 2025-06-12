Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms soars as board to mull buyback

Tanla Platforms soars as board to mull buyback

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Tanla Platforms surged 10.73% to Rs 689 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 16 June 2025 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares and other related matters.

The official announcement was made on 11 June 2025, after market hours.

Tanla Platforms is an A2P messaging platform provider globally. It develops and delivers cutting-edge technology and products which meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies. The company has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 9.89% to Rs 117.33 crore despite a 1.9% jump in net sales to Rs 1,024.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aeroflex Enterprises acquires 51% stake in ABP Impex

Aeroflex Enterprises acquires 51% stake in ABP Impex

Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 114 cr from MEDA

Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 114 cr from MEDA

Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60.4-cr power system contracts

Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60.4-cr power system contracts

Center slashes basic custom duty on crude edible oils to 10%; Aims to reduce retail prices

Center slashes basic custom duty on crude edible oils to 10%; Aims to reduce retail prices

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon