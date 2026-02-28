Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of Tarini Enterprises rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.870.779.0923.380.170.180.170.170.170.05

