Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 783.33% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of Tashi India rose 1771.43% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 783.33% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.060.12 783 OPM %8.4958.33 -PBDT1.760.10 1660 PBT1.760.10 1660 NP1.310.07 1771
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content