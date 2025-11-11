Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 64.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 64.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 132.67 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 64.09% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 132.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 156.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.67156.27 -15 OPM %6.5910.64 -PBDT12.6921.30 -40 PBT4.9313.72 -64 NP3.6210.08 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 2411.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 2411.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 58.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 58.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 200.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 200.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon