Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 64.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 132.67 croreNet profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 64.09% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 132.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 156.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.67156.27 -15 OPM %6.5910.64 -PBDT12.6921.30 -40 PBT4.9313.72 -64 NP3.6210.08 -64
