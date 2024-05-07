Tata Comm launches fully automated edge computing platform - CloudLyte

As businesses become hyperconnected and emerging technologies like 5G and IoT gain ever greater traction, the need for real-time data processing, low latency applications and intelligent decision-making is vital. Tata Communications CloudLyte is at the forefront of edge computing and adeptly caters to the needs of global enterprises through its multi access, cloud, and infrastructure agnostic architecture. Through its unique 'solution in a box' approach, Tata Communications CloudLyte provides enterprises with the platform, infrastructure, network, managed services, and the use case - as a comprehensive unified offering. 'Solution in a box' enables enterprises with swift deployment (within minutes), and effortless scaling as required, thus futureproofing investments.

With real time inferencing and auto scaling, the platform seamlessly extends cloud capabilities to the edge, bringing in the agility and flexibility of the cloud. Tata Communications CloudLyte also manages edge resources centrally for a seamless experience and has built-in security with features like zero-trust architecture and layered defences simplifying enterprise operations, maximizing efficiency, and driving business growth.

Tata Communications unveiled Tata Communications CloudLyte, a fully-automated edge computing platform, designed to empower future-ready enterprises to thrive in a data-driven world.