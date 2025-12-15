Tata Consultancy Services inaugurates new office in Bucharest

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the expansion of its presence in Romania with the inauguration of a new office in Bucharest. This strategic facility will strengthen TCS' local capabilities as a digital engineering services hub and further enhance its European delivery network.
Located in Bucharest's prominent Floreasca business district, the latest facility highlights TCS' commitment to local talent, with over 95% of employees being Romanian nationals. This investment in Romania's workforce and digital engineering capabilities will significantly enhance TCS' ability to deliver complex projects for its clients. TCS also recently launched a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) innovation hub in Bucharest, which will support global automotive clients in transitioning to next-generation mobility solutions.
The new Bucharest office will form a vital component of TCS' European delivery network, which enables the delivery of hyper-connected services to over 350 customers across 20 countries in Europe, employing more than 15,000 professionals. This ensures that TCS customers worldwide benefit from consistent, near-shore experiences tailored to their unique cultural, compliance, language, and technological requirements.
