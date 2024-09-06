Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4441.85, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.55% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 30.17% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4441.85, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has gained around 5.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42644.65, down 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.13 lakh shares in last one month.