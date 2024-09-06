Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 575.75, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.07% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 21.94% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 575.75, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has added around 16.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63700.4, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.22 lakh shares in last one month.