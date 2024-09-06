Tata Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1176.85, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 21.94% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63700.4, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.12 lakh shares in last one month.