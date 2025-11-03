Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 4965.90 croreNet profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 10.99% to Rs 404.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 364.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 4965.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4214.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4965.904214.45 18 OPM %13.5314.86 -PBDT676.56573.57 18 PBT523.28424.24 23 NP404.46364.42 11
