Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1136.1, down 2.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 3.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55390.95, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 64.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
