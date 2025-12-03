Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1242.7, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 3.9% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1242.7, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Nestle India Ltd has lost around 1.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55390.95, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.69 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 81.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
