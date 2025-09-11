Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consumer Products Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1103, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 12.98% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1103, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 5.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56856.85, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1107, up 0.27% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 9.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 12.98% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

