Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 11.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.74% to Rs 100534.00 croreNet profit of Tata Motors declined 11.18% to Rs 3343.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3764.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 100534.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104444.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales100534.00104444.00 -4 OPM %12.0913.18 -PBDT11773.0012794.00 -8 PBT5768.006157.00 -6 NP3343.003764.00 -11
