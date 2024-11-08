Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 42.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 1712.99 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India rose 42.21% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 1712.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1521.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1712.991521.56 13 OPM %5.084.81 -PBDT125.25101.44 23 PBT73.3752.28 40 NP52.0236.58 42
