Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 42.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 42.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 1712.99 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 42.21% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 1712.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1521.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1712.991521.56 13 OPM %5.084.81 -PBDT125.25101.44 23 PBT73.3752.28 40 NP52.0236.58 42

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

