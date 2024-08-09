Tata Motors-DVR spurts 2.41%

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 733.75, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.24% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Tata Motors-DVR is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 733.75, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. Tata Motors-DVR has risen around 7.5% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has risen around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24917.35, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

