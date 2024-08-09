Tata Motors Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 1071.55, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.32% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1071.55, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 6.57% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24917.35, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1066.3, up 2.48% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 73.32% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 49.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

