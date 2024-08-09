Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 172.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.37% to Rs 13.86 croreNet profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 172.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.37% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.8610.55 31 OPM %9.605.50 -PBDT1.730.60 188 PBT1.630.50 226 NP1.360.50 172
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content