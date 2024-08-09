Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 172.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.37% to Rs 13.86 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 172.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.37% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.8610.559.605.501.730.601.630.501.360.50