Federal Bank Ltd soars 1.38%, Gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 196.46, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.39% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 13.39% gain in the Nifty Bank index. Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.46, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 4.13% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50156.7, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 195.88, up 1.37% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

