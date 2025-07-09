Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors global wholesales drops 9% YoY in Q1

Tata Motors global wholesales drops 9% YoY in Q1

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Tata Motors's global wholesales (including Jaguar Land Rover) fell 9% to 2,99,664 units in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26 stood at 87,569 units, registering the de-growth of 6%, over Q1 FY25. Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the June 2025 quarter were at 1,24,809 units, down 10% on a YoY basis.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover declined 11% to 87,286 vehicles compared with Q1 FY25. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 2,339 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 84,947 vehicles.

 

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit declined 49.6% to Rs 8,470 crore on 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,18,927 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.15% to Rs 691.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

