Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares decline

Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,500 level. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past three trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 22.82 points or 0.03% to 83,735.33. The Nifty 50 index rose 6 points or 0.02% to 25,528.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.49%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,011 shares rose and 1,291 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Shares of CRIZAC were currently trading at Rs 293.50 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 19.80% compared with the issue price of Rs 245.

The scrip was listed at Rs 280, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 293.80 and a low of 275. On the BSE, over 22.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.14% to 971.15. The index rose 0.83% over the past three trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (down 4.22%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2%), Godrej Properties (down 1.71%), Raymond Realty (down 1.53%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.09%), Sobha (down 1.05%), Raymond (down 0.69%), DLF (down 0.44%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.28%) and Anant Raj (down 0.28%) fell.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers (up 0.19%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Synergy Green Industries surged 7.65% after the company secured a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts from Adani Wind, the wind energy division of Adani New Industries.

5paisa Capital tumbled 2.10% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 42.5% to Rs 11.55 crore on 24% fall in total income to Rs 77.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Elgi Equipments jumps after SBI MF hikes stake

Synergy Green jumps on bagging 3.3 MW turbine parts order from Adani Wind

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Yen weakens past 147 as us-japan trade tensions escalate

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 11 crore orders from Indian Railways

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

