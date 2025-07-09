Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
R Systems edges higher after board OKs proposal to raise funds via debt route

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

R Systems International advanced 1.18% to Rs 451.65 after the company announced that its board had approved a proposal to raise funds through issue of debt securities worth Rs 275 crore.

The company would issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The board has delegated the powers to the management committee of the board of directors, to exercise all the powers related to issuance and allotment of the debentures.

R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-tocloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency.

 

The company's consolidated net profit jumped by 50.27% to Rs 44.93 crore on a 44.41% increase in revenue to Rs 350.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

