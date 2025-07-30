Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Ltd Slides 3.21%

Tata Motors Ltd Slides 3.21%

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 2.6% over last one month compared to 0.25% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.41% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd fell 3.21% today to trade at Rs 670.15. The BSE Auto index is down 0.13% to quote at 53360.71. The index is down 0.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.46% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 10.93 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 2.6% over last one month compared to 0.25% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 74152 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1179.05 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 542.55 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

