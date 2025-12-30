Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Spurts 0.92%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Spurts 0.92%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has added 1.42% over last one month compared to 0.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.29% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd rose 0.92% today to trade at Rs 361.9. The BSE Auto index is up 0.12% to quote at 61368.38. The index is down 0.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 0.21% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 0.14% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 19.14 % over last one year compared to the 8.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has added 1.42% over last one month compared to 0.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27792 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 490.32 on 09 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 328.44 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Niraj Cement JV receives work order of Rs 34.86 cr from MMRDA

Niraj Cement JV receives work order of Rs 34.86 cr from MMRDA

ITCONS E-Solutions wins new contract worth Rs 4.15 cr from HAL

ITCONS E-Solutions wins new contract worth Rs 4.15 cr from HAL

Bartronics India announces expanded engagement with Maharashtra Gramin Bank

Bartronics India announces expanded engagement with Maharashtra Gramin Bank

INR stays pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows

INR stays pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows

INR slides amid sustained foreign fund outflows

INR slides amid sustained foreign fund outflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon