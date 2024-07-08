Tata Motors Q1 global wholesales rises 2% YoY

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,29,847 units, rising 2%, as compared to Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 stood at 93,410 units, higher by 6%, over Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles in Q1 FY25 were at 138,682 units, down 1% on YoY basis.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 97,755 vehicles, higher by 5%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 89,528 vehicles.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 0.53% to Rs 999 on the BSE.

