Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pre-Budget consultation meetings held for forthcoming Union Budget says Finance Ministry

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2024-25 that started from 19th June 2024 onward in the Ministry of Finance and chaired by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, concluded on 5th July 2024. In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 120 invitees across 10 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; employment & skilling; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings, the ministry noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mumbai rains

LIVE: Maha CM Eknath Shinde reviews heavy rain situation in Mumbai, holds meeting at BMC office

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2

Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 tag along

Thermax logo

Thermax stock hits new high, up 4% on securing order worth of Rs 513 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indians in Russia to seek PM Modi's support to build Hindu temple

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Sensex recoups losses; RIL hits new high; HUL, ITC trade firm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon