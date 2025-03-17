Monday, March 17, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicle amid rising input costs

Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicle amid rising input costs

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Tata Motors announced that it will increase the prices upto 2% across its commercial vehicle range, effective from 1st April 2025.

The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore despite of 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.84% to end at Rs 660.90 on 17th March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric hits 52-week low after arm faces insolvency petition over payment default

Ola Electric hits 52-week low after arm faces insolvency petition over payment default

Royal Orchid Hotels launches two new properties in Colva, Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels launches two new properties in Colva, Goa

Pound speculative net longs rise further

Pound speculative net longs rise further

Nifty closes above 22,500; pharma shares advance

Nifty closes above 22,500; pharma shares advance

Japanese markets rise sharply

Japanese markets rise sharply

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon