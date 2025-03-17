Monday, March 17, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and New Zealand recognize the significant potential for further growth in bilateral relationship

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Prime Minister's Office released India - New Zealand Joint Statement today. The Prime Ministers of both nations have reaffirmed their shared desire to further strengthen the growing bilateral relationship between India and New Zealand which is anchored in shared democratic values and robust people-to-people ties. Both leaders recognized that there remains significant potential for further growth in the bilateral relationship and agreed to cooperate closely in diverse areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, education and research, science and technology, agri-tech, space, mobility of people and sports. The Prime Ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

