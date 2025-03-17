Monday, March 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance raises over USD 306 million through external commercial borrowings

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Shriram Finance (SFL)has successfully secured a landmark External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from various Multilateral and Bilateral Development Financial Institutions.

The latest facility, availed under SFL's Social Finance Framework, saw participation from leading global financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Exim Bank of India (EXIM) with a long tenor financing. This transaction further strengthens SFL's position as a leader in offshore fundraising and underscores its strategic focus on diversifying funding sources while optimizing costs.

This transaction marks another significant offshore fundraising milestone for SFL, following its landmark SACE Push facility of USD 500mn in February and the historic $1.2 billion syndication facility raised in December last year. With this latest transaction, SFL has successfully raised over USD 2.8 billion in offshore funding in the current financial year, further cementing its leadership in structured finance and sustainable funding initiatives.

 

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

