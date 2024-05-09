Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 419.4, down 3.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 105.44% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 59.98% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 419.4, down 3.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 2.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39635.1, down 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 420.8, down 3.59% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 105.44% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 59.98% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 91.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

