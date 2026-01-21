Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 3992.98 crore

Net Loss of Tata Projects reported to Rs 102.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 240.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 3992.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3858.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3992.983858.042.04-1.94-31.24-260.31-96.83-324.32-102.19-240.91

