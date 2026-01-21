Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Rupee tanks to new low near 91.50 per US dollar, NIFTY tests and half month low

Jan 21 2026
Indian Rupee tanked to a new low on Wednesday, witnessing sustained losses and breaking beyond 91 per US dollar mark. INR has lost 50 paise to reach 91.47 per US dollar as local equities extended downward trajectory. Meanwhile, Local stocks stayed slippery as headline index NIFTY tested lowest in three and half months, adding to recent losses. NSE Nifty 50 index broke under 25000 mark. The index has lost more than 3% this month so far.

Jan 21 2026

