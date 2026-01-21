Rallis India Q3 PAT slumps 82% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Rallis India's standalone net profit tanked 81.81% to Rs 2 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 11 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 19.34% year on year (YoY) to Rs 623 crore in Q3 FY26, driven primarily by strong volume growth across businesses.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1 crore in Q3 FY26, slumped 94.73% as against Rs 19 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA were at Rs 58 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 44 crore in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, business performance was driven by strong volume traction across segments. Crop Care business registered healthy growth supported by improved field activity, customer engagement, and traction in key products.

The Seeds business delivered strong growth during the quarter, aided by better volume performance and seasonal demand. The B2B business also recorded robust volume growth, driven by persistent customer engagement and traction in key accounts.

During the quarter, the company successfully launched a new herbicide, Fateh Nxt and continued to strengthen its innovation pipeline. A three-way herbicide combination for wheat received an Indian patent, and the Mesotrione process patent was granted in the US, reinforcing Rallis focus on innovation and intellectual property.

The business continued to leverage digital channels to drive customer and retailer engagement through digital vans, farmer database creation, and online engagement initiatives. Multiple farmer- and retailer-level schemes were rolled out to enhance market reach and engagement.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, Rallis reported revenue of Rs 2,441 crore, up 9% year-on-year. EBITDA rose 18% to Rs 362 crore, supported by improved gross contribution and operational efficiencies. Profit before tax (PBT), after exceptional items, stood at Rs 267 crore, compared with Rs 227 crore in the same period last year, while profit after tax (PAT) grew 26% to Rs 199 crore, reflecting sustained profitability improvement.

For the nine-month period, Crop Care business recorded steady growth, supported by volume expansion and product mix improvement. The B2B business continued to grow on the back of volume-led expansion and selective price improvements.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, MD & CEO, Rallis India, said: Q3 saw volume-led growth across businesses, supported by focused execution, strong customer engagement, and disciplined cost management. While demand remained moderate with seasonal fluctuations, we continued to strengthen our product portfolio, digital engagement, and innovation pipeline. Our focus remains on improving quality of sales, driving volume expansion, and preparing strongly for the upcoming seasons through product launches and market activation initiatives.

Rallis India, a Tata Group company Group Co., has a history of over 150 years. The company is into manufacturing of Agrochemicals and is present across the value chain of agriculture inputs - from seeds to organic plant growth nutrients. Rallis is also in the business of contract manufacturing for global corporations.

Shares of Rallis India rose 2.15% to Rs 235.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News