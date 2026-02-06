Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 90.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 42.12% to Rs 10343.42 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 90.25% to Rs 416.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.12% to Rs 10343.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7278.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10343.427278.09 42 OPM %7.265.91 -PBDT710.32382.52 86 PBT601.44293.56 105 NP416.30218.82 90
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST