Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 177.5, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 9.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 177.5, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 3.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10499.05, down 2.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.35 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 178.34, down 1.04% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 9.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon