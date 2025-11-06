Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.41, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.9% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 25.19% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.41, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 4.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1532.55, down 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.93 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 33.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

